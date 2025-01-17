Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Are in Sync About UConn Star's 2,000 Point Prediction

UConn Huskies stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd had matching predictions about Bueckers' upcoming scoring milestone.

Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers needs six points during her team's January 19 game against Seton Hall to become the 12th 2000-point scorer in UConn women's basketball's esteemed history.

Bueckers hasn't scored less than 6 points in a game since the 2021-22 season. Therefore, Sunday's contest will most likely be a celebration for one of UConn's most talented offensive players in a long time.

Given that she's almost certainly going to reach this milestone, the more interesting question may be how she's going to get there. However, both Bueckers and her star teammate and close friend Azzi Fudd each seemed to have an inkling of how that 2,000th point would arrive, which they conveyed when speaking with the media on January 17.

When Fudd was asked what she thinks Bueckers' 2,000th point might be, she said, "I mean, she hasn't been shooting free throws well recently, so maybe making a free throw," per X user @aysiacchanell. She also added that something "ridiculous" like a buzzer-beater might be more up Bueckers' alley.

Bueckers was asked the same question shortly after.

“I feel like a free throw would be pretty ironic, because I don’t get many of those,” Bueckers (who didn't appear to know what Fudd had said before her) said with a smile, per @aysiacchanell. "But more like an end of the first quarter buzzer-beater would be cool."

Therefore, both Bueckers and Fudd spoke about her hitting a free throw first and then hitting a buzzer-beater after.

UConn fans will have to tune in on Sunday to see whether one of their predictions comes true.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

