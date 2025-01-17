Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Are in Sync About UConn Star's 2,000 Point Prediction
UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers needs six points during her team's January 19 game against Seton Hall to become the 12th 2000-point scorer in UConn women's basketball's esteemed history.
Bueckers hasn't scored less than 6 points in a game since the 2021-22 season. Therefore, Sunday's contest will most likely be a celebration for one of UConn's most talented offensive players in a long time.
Given that she's almost certainly going to reach this milestone, the more interesting question may be how she's going to get there. However, both Bueckers and her star teammate and close friend Azzi Fudd each seemed to have an inkling of how that 2,000th point would arrive, which they conveyed when speaking with the media on January 17.
When Fudd was asked what she thinks Bueckers' 2,000th point might be, she said, "I mean, she hasn't been shooting free throws well recently, so maybe making a free throw," per X user @aysiacchanell. She also added that something "ridiculous" like a buzzer-beater might be more up Bueckers' alley.
Bueckers was asked the same question shortly after.
“I feel like a free throw would be pretty ironic, because I don’t get many of those,” Bueckers (who didn't appear to know what Fudd had said before her) said with a smile, per @aysiacchanell. "But more like an end of the first quarter buzzer-beater would be cool."
Therefore, both Bueckers and Fudd spoke about her hitting a free throw first and then hitting a buzzer-beater after.
UConn fans will have to tune in on Sunday to see whether one of their predictions comes true.