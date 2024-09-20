Paige Bueckers and Sue Bird Rejoice After Storm's Nika Muhl Finally Scores in WNBA
Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl has built an impressive fanbase, which started while she was playing alongside Paige Bueckers at UConn over the past few seasons.
This is perhaps most impressive, given that Muhl's highlight reel in the WNBA had been limited to her iconic pregame outfits. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft only averaged 3.6 minutes per game this season and hadn't scored a single point in the WNBA leading into the Storm's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.
But that all changed with about five minutes remaining in Muhl's rookie season when the former Husky picked the pockets of Mercury rookie Celeste Taylor and scored a transition layup in the fourth quarter; marking her first-ever WNBA points.
Not only was the Storm's bench ecstatic for their rookie, but Seattle Storm and WNBA legend Sue Bird (who was attending the game courtside) could also be seen getting out of her seat in celebration for Muhl.
And Muhl's former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers also showed love on social media, writing, "First bucket twinnnnnnnnnnn 🤩🤩🤩," on X moments after Muhl's basket.
Bueckers and Bird weren't the only UConn Huskies who celebrated Muhl's success. Her former head coach Geno Auriemma happened to also be in the building, which means he got to witness Muhl's season-long scoreless streak come to an end with his very own eyes.
And of course, Muhl's dedicated fanbase also took to social media to show how happy and proud they were of their rookie getting her first WNBA basket.
While this was a great way for Muhl to end her first season, the hope is that she'll be able to build on it and earn herself a spot in Seattle's rotation come 2025.