Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers and Sue Bird Rejoice After Storm's Nika Muhl Finally Scores in WNBA

Various UConn Huskies icons showed Storm rookie Nika Muhl love after she ended her season-long scoreless streak on Thursday.

Grant Young

Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with guard Nika Muhl (10) after beating the USC Trojans in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with guard Nika Muhl (10) after beating the USC Trojans in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl has built an impressive fanbase, which started while she was playing alongside Paige Bueckers at UConn over the past few seasons.

This is perhaps most impressive, given that Muhl's highlight reel in the WNBA had been limited to her iconic pregame outfits. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft only averaged 3.6 minutes per game this season and hadn't scored a single point in the WNBA leading into the Storm's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

But that all changed with about five minutes remaining in Muhl's rookie season when the former Husky picked the pockets of Mercury rookie Celeste Taylor and scored a transition layup in the fourth quarter; marking her first-ever WNBA points.

Not only was the Storm's bench ecstatic for their rookie, but Seattle Storm and WNBA legend Sue Bird (who was attending the game courtside) could also be seen getting out of her seat in celebration for Muhl.

And Muhl's former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers also showed love on social media, writing, "First bucket twinnnnnnnnnnn 🤩🤩🤩," on X moments after Muhl's basket.

Bueckers and Bird weren't the only UConn Huskies who celebrated Muhl's success. Her former head coach Geno Auriemma happened to also be in the building, which means he got to witness Muhl's season-long scoreless streak come to an end with his very own eyes.

And of course, Muhl's dedicated fanbase also took to social media to show how happy and proud they were of their rookie getting her first WNBA basket.

While this was a great way for Muhl to end her first season, the hope is that she'll be able to build on it and earn herself a spot in Seattle's rotation come 2025.

Published
Grant Young

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News