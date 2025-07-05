Paige Bueckers Angry Double Ball Wall Slam at Wings Practice Turns Heads

Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers is known for typically being a cool customer, both on and off the basketball court. Her nonchalant personality is part of what has helped her secure one of the biggest fan bases in all of women's basketball.

However, that's not to say that Bueckers doesn't have her fiery moments. And given that she's an extremely competitive person, the 23-year-old has also been known to show emotions on the basketball court every once in a while.

Another example of this came during a Wings practice on July 5. Dallas reporter Melissa Triebwasser made an X post showing Bueckers receiving a pass from head coach Chris Koclanes and shooting a three-pointer. After the shot was missed, Bueckers could be heard screaming in frustration.

She then grabbed a ball from a member of the team staff and threw it off a nearby wall. When the ball bounced back to her, Bueckers then chucked it again at the wall with one hand. She then caught it and tossed it to the same Wings staff member who initially handed it to her before walking away.

To be clear, Bueckers' frustration appears to be short-lived, and this brief crash out looked to be solely because she missed a shot. And nobody else at the practice seemed to bat an eye about it.

But it's still funny to see Bueckers act out in this way, if only because it's out of character compared to how fans usually get to see her.

