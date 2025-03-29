Paige Bueckers Answers Geno Auriemma's Sideline Plea With UConn Career High
After entering the locker room at halftime down by four points, the UConn Huskies women's basketball team dominated in the second half of their Sweet Sixteen game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, ultimately securing an 82-59 win to send them to the Elite Eight.
Prior to Saturday's contest, the Sooners were a perfect 22-0 this season in games they were winning at halftime. Then the Huskies outscored them 27-10 in the third quarter and have continued running away with the game in the fourth.
Per usual with UConn, a large part of their success has been superstar guard Paige Bueckers. While the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft scored 11 points in the first quarter, she didn't add any points in the second quarter and then took off in the second half.
Bueckers set her collegiate career-high in points scored during the win, with 40.
At one point before the fourth quarter, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe and shared a hilarious sentiment.
"I think it's better. But there's times where she has the ball and the defense knows she's not gonna shoot it. And I'm thinking, 'Shoot it! You're open,'" Auriemma said when Rowe asked about Bueckers taking over the game in the second half.
"So hopefully in the fourth quarter, she'll just... I don't know. Maybe you should talk to her!" Auriemma added to Rowe.
While it's unknown whether Rowe spoke to Bueckers, whatever the Huskies star did before the fourth quarter worked.