Paige Bueckers Asserts She Isn't Seeking Comfort With Wings
Former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers is still winless in her professional basketball career, as the Dallas Wings lost the second game of their WNBA season on Monday to the Seattle Storm.
Despite the defeat, there are some clear positives to take from the game, especially as it pertains to rookie guard Paige Bueckers. She finished the game with 19 points on an efficient 7 of 14 shooting from the field while also adding 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. She was a +2 on the floor for her team, while nobody else in the Wings' starting lineup was better than a -7.
The sentiment from fans while watching Bueckers is that she looked much more comfortable on the court compared to her rookie debut against the Minnesota Lynx, where she scored 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting from the field.
However, Bueckers made it clear that comfort isn't her goal when speaking with the media after Monday's loss.
"Comfort is not really the thing I'm looking for," Bueckers said when asked about her comfort level on the court compared to her first game, per a YouTube video from Grant Afseth. "We're just trying to find a level as a team of competitive spirit, and I think that's growing from game to game. We carry it through quarters, and then we have lapses throughout the game that let teams go on runs and get leads, and then we're playing catch-up.
"And we're done a good job of catching up in those situations, but we've got to figure out how to minimize those mental lapses and really play an entire 40 minutes together," she continued.
Wings fans are hoping that competitive spirit Bueckers alluded to can assert itself during their next game against the Lynx on Wednesday.