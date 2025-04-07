Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Send Emotional Messages to UConn Fans at NCAA Title Rally
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team won the 2025 NCAA national championship on Sunday, defeating the 2024 champion South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 82-59. This marks UConn's first NCAA title since the 2016 season and the 12th of head coach Geno Auriemma's career.
While title No. 12 is just icing on the cake of an already iconic career for Auriemma, he admitted that it means much more to him knowing that his players get to experience a championship. Of course, the two players who were most integral to this championship (in addition to freshman Sarah Strong) were Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.
The Huskies held a rally in their home arena on Monday, in which the players and Auriemma got to address the many diehard UConn fans in attendance. Both Fudd and Bueckers were moved to tears when speaking.
When Fudd took the podium, she was clearly teary-eyed and then said, "I'm sorry, it really hasn't sunk in still. I can't believe that this past 24 hours... it feels so good to be back here, to be back in Gampel, seeing you guys is incredible. But we wouldn't have been able to accomplish this without everyone that has supported us and poured into us this entire season."
She later thanked the team staff, team band, cheerleaders, and everyone connected to the program, then added, "You guys have made this extremely special, and for continuing to believe in us... Your support has never wavered, and we're so, so grateful for that. And to be able to bring this home and share this with you, because we didn't do it alone, it means everything. So thank you guys."
Then Bueckers spoke after her.
"This is an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the whole entire journey, the entire five years I've been here, and however long everybody else has been here," she said.
"This place is like a second home to me," she continued before pausing to compose herself, as she was visibly overcome with emotion. The crowd then cheered her on before she continued, "I'm forever indebted to you guys, we are all forever indebted to you guys. And from the bottom of my heart, I love you, we all love you, and thank you so much for everything."
Both Fudd and Bueckers are now forever etched in the UConn history books.