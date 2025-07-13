Paige Bueckers' Blunt 1-Word Response to Caitlin Clark Steals Question Speaks Volumes

The Dallas Wings came up short against the Indiana Fever on July 13, with Indiana securing a decisive 102-83 victory that never really seemed in doubt.

Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark became one of the sport's most recognizable figures because of her offensive ability, specifically her (usually) extraordinary three-point shooting and elite passing prowess. However, it was her defense that shone through on Sunday, as she tied a personal WNBA best with 5 steals against Dallas.

Several of these steals came from passes Wings guard Paige Bueckers was trying to make, such as Clark picking off a ball for a easy layup just a couple minutes into the contest.

Caitlin Clark picks it off and lays it in 💨 pic.twitter.com/YeyjyRpwHd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 13, 2025

Bueckers spoke with the media after Sunday's defeat. And she didn't seem to love one question posed to her about Clark's steals.

A reporter asked Bueckers, "I think a few of the turnovers, you had four turnovers today, I think a few of them were picked off by Caitlin. Was there anything in particular you saw, maybe that she was kind of a step ahead? It kind of seemed like she was jumping the passing lanes a few times," per a video from Grant Afseth's YouTube channel.

"Yeah," Bueckers responded. She then stayed silent for four seconds before adding, "I mean, you answered it. She's just a very smart basketball player, so she'll get out and deny passing lanes."

she better get used to cc questions. it’s a long ride ahead😂😂 https://t.co/hzvhIezcSc pic.twitter.com/XlQ4wlfi7S — drafts (@drafts95452567) July 13, 2025

Props to Bueckers for managing to keep her composure with a question that certainly seemed to have irked her a little bit, especially in the wake of a tough defeat.

Recommended Reading: