Paige Bueckers' Caitlin Clark Clamp Attempt at Team USA Camp Sparks Fan Debate

While none of the on-court competition that is taking place during the USA women's basketball national team's training camp in Durham, North Carolina, this weekend will result in wins and losses in standings, there's still plenty at stake for the players who are present.

For one, this training camp presents an opportunity for the players to make a case for themselves to be rostered on future USA national teams. Specifically, this camp is meant to help Team USA Managing Director Sue Bird select the roster for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Berlin, Germany, in September. But Bird will surely also be thinking about who could potentially suit up for Team USA in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, despite that being nearly three years away.

In addition to that, this training camp allows many of the world's best women's basketball players to compete against their peers for the first time in a few months. Many players present at the camp (such as Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese) haven't competed since early September, as their teams didn't make the WNBA postseason.

Caitlin Clark hasn't competed since mid-July, as she missed most of the Indiana Fever's 2025 campaign due to injuries.

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers' Defense Attempt on Caitlin Clark Goes Viral

All of this is to say that these WNBA stars are playing hard at the USA camp. And a video of Bueckers guarding Clark during one scrimmage is proof of that.

X user @sacbabi posted a clip of Bueckers' physical, tight defense on Clark with the caption, "guys 😭😭" on December 12. The clip has gone viral and is generating a lot of discussion.

Clark fans think this intense defense is excessive, with @Ku_Lo_Snooze writing, "Like she's playing hockey at this point 😭".

"Is this not like a foul??" added @aniyaaaxoxo.

"Lol that was about as physical as that screen was good😭😭," said @scottde07820838.

@starsallialign added, "yeah this is just weird…."

yeah this is just weird…. https://t.co/WuS9dXeZr6 — Alli 💕 (@starsallialign) December 12, 2025

"Paige out there to prove a point this weekend? 🤔," wrote @COLDSPAMLARRY90.

Others just love to see the two stars competing. @lamarsmvp said, "i like how they’re both competitors none of that i’m oh idc who starts im just happy to be here bs".

"Two ultra competitive people. They both what's at stake and they both wanna win. Badly. More of this," added @MongoSlade84.

Two ultra competitive people. They both what's at stake and they both wanna win. Badly. More of this. https://t.co/TIlRGDRXy2 — Mongo Slade (@MongoSlade84) December 12, 2025

"This is fun, our girl CC has good competition. I'll put all my money to baby goat Caitlin 😎," wrote @theSkinner0101.

"I feel that this is the real rivalry here...

Like they know they're both the best but need to one up the other 😀," noted @Juliyest08.

There's no question Clark and Bueckers will be competing like this for years to come.

Recommended Reading: