Paige Bueckers Calls 'Joy' UConn Season X-Factor After Making Big East History
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team completed another undefeated season in Big East Conference play on Monday when they beat the Creighton Bluejays by a score of 70-50 in the Big East Conference Tournament championship game.
This means that UConn went 18-0 against Big East opponents this year and has not lost a conference tournament game since 2013, according to the Creighton team website.
Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers stole the show on Monday, as she finished the game with 24 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field while also adding 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.
After the game, it was announced that Bueckers won the 2025 Big East Tournament MVP, which is her third time winning this prestigious award. As a result, she becomes the first player in Big East Tournament history to be a three-time MVP.
Bueckers spoke with the media after the game, and had an awesome answer when asked about playing wish more visible passion during this time of year.
"There's an emphasis on me having fun during this last postseason run," Bueckers said, per an X post from SNY. "Just enjoying it, just embracing it.
"I love playing with this team. I love playing at UConn. I love playing in these environments, so I wanted to show it more, and enjoy it more" she continued. "And not feel the pressure, play with pressure, but just play with joy."
Hopefully Bueckers will bring this joy to March Madness because it seems to bring the best out of her.