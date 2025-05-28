Paige Bueckers Conveys What She'll Remember Most About First WNBA Win
At long last, the Dallas Wings have won a regular season WNBA game in 2025, as they defeated the (still winless) Connecticut Sun by a score of 109-87 on May 27.
Opponent aside, this was the best team performance that the Wings have put together this year, as they seemed to have much more cohesion on both ends of the floor. And star rookie guard Paige Bueckers was a big part of this, as she finished the game with 21 points in an incredibly efficient 8 of 10 from the field, while also adding 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in 35 minutes.
This win served as poetic justice for Bueckers, as it took place in the state of Connecticut, where she played five collegiate seasons at UConn. And Bueckers spoke about what she'll remember most from this win when speaking with the media after the game.
"I think I'll remember the most, probably like 26 assists on 37 shots," Bueckers said, per a YouTube video from Moreau Sports Media. "And how we played together as a team, how unselfish we were. And how much we looked like a team, and that reflected in the numbers."
Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Bueckers' focus is on her team's overall performance amid this big victory, as that always seems to be her focus instead of her individual statistics.
The Wings will look to ride this winning momentum into their May 29 showdown against the Chicago Sky, who are still seeking their first win of the season.