Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers Conveys What She'll Remember Most About First WNBA Win

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers spoke on what will remain in her memory about her first win in the WNBA.

Grant Young

May 27, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

At long last, the Dallas Wings have won a regular season WNBA game in 2025, as they defeated the (still winless) Connecticut Sun by a score of 109-87 on May 27.

Opponent aside, this was the best team performance that the Wings have put together this year, as they seemed to have much more cohesion on both ends of the floor. And star rookie guard Paige Bueckers was a big part of this, as she finished the game with 21 points in an incredibly efficient 8 of 10 from the field, while also adding 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in 35 minutes.

This win served as poetic justice for Bueckers, as it took place in the state of Connecticut, where she played five collegiate seasons at UConn. And Bueckers spoke about what she'll remember most from this win when speaking with the media after the game.

"I think I'll remember the most, probably like 26 assists on 37 shots," Bueckers said, per a YouTube video from Moreau Sports Media. "And how we played together as a team, how unselfish we were. And how much we looked like a team, and that reflected in the numbers."

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Bueckers' focus is on her team's overall performance amid this big victory, as that always seems to be her focus instead of her individual statistics.

The Wings will look to ride this winning momentum into their May 29 showdown against the Chicago Sky, who are still seeking their first win of the season.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News