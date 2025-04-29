Paige Bueckers, Cooper Flagg Rookie Salary Comparison Raises Eyebrows
When the 2025 NBA Draft takes place on June 25, there's zero doubt that Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is going to be the No. 1 overall pick.
He's about as obvious a No. 1 selection as former UConn Huskies legend Paige Bueckers was for the 2025 WNBA Draft earlier this month, when the Dallas Wings selected her.
It's no secret that the differences in salary between NBA and WNBA players are staggering. And in an April 28 Instagram post from Boardroom, the comparison between Bueckers' rookie contract and the one Flagg will inevitably receive is raising a lot of eyebrows.
"Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is expected to sign a four-year, $62.7 million rookie deal. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, just signed a four-year contract worth $348,000," the post wrote.
"Some quick perspective:
"— Flagg will earn 177x more than Bueckers over the life of their deals.
"— He’ll make more in a week than she will in four years.
"— He’ll earn more per game than she’ll make in her entire rookie season," it continued.
"When it comes to marketability:
— Bueckers: 2.4 million Instagram followers, 25+ brand partners, $1.5M NIL value.
— Flagg: 1.1 million followers, 5 brand deals, $4.8M NIL value.
"The business around women’s basketball is growing faster than ever — but the financial gap between the NBA and WNBA is still massive," the post's caption continued.
All indications are that the end WNBA's current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expiring after this 2025 season will dramatically increase salaries. But Bueckers' timing in entering the league is not great, as she'll remain stuck on this sub-par salary through the 2028 season.