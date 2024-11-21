Paige Bueckers Demand on Display Through Dallas Wings' Speedy Season Ticket Sales
Despite the Dallas Wings finishing the 2024 WNBA season with a 9-31 record and potentially losing star player Satou Sabally to free agency this offseason, the franchise might have never been more optimistic about their future than they are right now.
This is because they won the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft via the WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, which will afford them an opportunity to select UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers if she declares for the WNBA.
Not only is Bueckers a generational talent on the court, but she has already become one of basketball's biggest names despite still being in college. Adding a player of this prestige will cause a ton of excitement for any team, and Dallas is no exception.
This was proven on Thursday when the Wings' X account announced that they had sold out of season ticket memberships for the second year in a row.
It's worth noting that Dallas' fanbase has been loyal, as they also sold out of season tickets for the 2024 season.
But their PR team made it clear that these sales occurred exceedingly fast, as they made an X post that wrote, "Dallas Wings sell out season tickets for the second straight year, also doing so in 2024.
"Wings achieve the feat five months faster than in 2024."
There's still a long time before the 2025 WNBA Draft, and a lot can happen by then. But these speedy ticket sales show that the Wings would be wise to make Bueckers the face of their franchise as soon as possible.