Paige Bueckers Drains Logo Buzzer Beater Bucket Before Halftime in Fever-Wings Game

The Dallas Wings are currently facing the Indiana Fever at home, in what had been one of the more anticipated matchups of the 2025 WNBA calendar because it was supposed to be the first time that superstars Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark played each other in professional basketball.

However, Clark suffering a groin injury earlier this week made it so she wasn't available to play, which took a lot of hype away from this game. But Indiana isn't feeling down about not having Clark, as they've been playing fast and efficiently in the first half, taking a 56-43 lead into the locker room.

Indiana jumped out to a 33-13 lead after a fantastic first quarter, but Dallas battled back in the second frame to make the deficit more manageable. And this was helped a lot by a logo buzzer-beater that Bueckers drained as the second quarter came to an end.

After stealing a pass with a little over four seconds left, Bueckers regained her dribble and pulled up for a deep three over Fever center Aliyah Boston as the game clock expired. The shot hit nothing but net.

The WNBA's X account posted a video of this play with the caption, "PAIGE BUECKERS LETS IT FLY BEFORE THE BUZZER 😱🤯".

PAIGE BUECKERS LETS IT FLY BEFORE THE BUZZER 😱🤯



IND-DAL | ION pic.twitter.com/OUBohlMeCD — WNBA (@WNBA) June 28, 2025

Perhaps Dallas can use the momentum from their second quarter (which was emphasized by Bueckers' buzzer-beater) to produce a second-half comeback against Indiana, who has had a tough time holding on to late-game leads throughout the month of June.

