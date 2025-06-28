Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers Drains Logo Buzzer Beater Bucket Before Halftime in Fever-Wings Game

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers sank a shot from logo range in the second quarter of her team's June 27 game against the Indiana Fever.
Jun 20, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are currently facing the Indiana Fever at home, in what had been one of the more anticipated matchups of the 2025 WNBA calendar because it was supposed to be the first time that superstars Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark played each other in professional basketball.

However, Clark suffering a groin injury earlier this week made it so she wasn't available to play, which took a lot of hype away from this game. But Indiana isn't feeling down about not having Clark, as they've been playing fast and efficiently in the first half, taking a 56-43 lead into the locker room.

Indiana jumped out to a 33-13 lead after a fantastic first quarter, but Dallas battled back in the second frame to make the deficit more manageable. And this was helped a lot by a logo buzzer-beater that Bueckers drained as the second quarter came to an end.

After stealing a pass with a little over four seconds left, Bueckers regained her dribble and pulled up for a deep three over Fever center Aliyah Boston as the game clock expired. The shot hit nothing but net.

The WNBA's X account posted a video of this play with the caption, "PAIGE BUECKERS LETS IT FLY BEFORE THE BUZZER 😱🤯".

Perhaps Dallas can use the momentum from their second quarter (which was emphasized by Bueckers' buzzer-beater) to produce a second-half comeback against Indiana, who has had a tough time holding on to late-game leads throughout the month of June.

Grant Young
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

