Paige Bueckers' Face Amid Wings Coach's Timeout Play Creation Speaks 1,000 Words

The Dallas Wings fell to 7-18 on the 2025 WNBA regular season on July 25 after their 86-76 defeat to the Golden State Valkyries. While the entire Wings' 2025 season has been frustrating for fans to this point, Friday's loss was especially so because it seemed like a game that Dallas could have (and perhaps should have) won.

The Wings took a six-point lead into halftime before ultimately getting thoroughly outplayed in the second half, despite another solid showing from star rookie Paige Bueckers that included her scoring 17 points, dishing out 6 assists, and adding 4 steals.

Paige Bueckers' Reaction to Chris Koclanes' Play Call Goes Viral

A timeout was taken with about a minute left in the game, and Dallas was losing by six. The game's broadcast cameras were on several Wings players (including Bueckers) while Wings head coach Chris Koclanes drew up a play. And Bueckers' seemingly unsure reaction to whatever Koclanes drew up has since gone viral.

One X user posted a video of Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Haley Jones all reacting to the drawn play with the caption, "please take a look at all their faces individually while coach chris draws up a play 😭😭😭😭😭". The post already has over 825,000 views.

please take a look at all their faces individually while coach chris draws up a play 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D5XKKHH3t7 — ravyn lenae enthusiast (@wsgadlibs) July 26, 2025

Another post showed Bueckers' face specifically and was captioned, "paige’s reaction😭😭 i’m ctfu".

"They can’t hide it😭😭😭😭," a third added with a screenshot of Bueckers and Jones' faces, with Bueckers looking at Koclanes.

While Bueckers and her teammates' reactions during this moment speak for themselves, for what it's worth, whatever play Koclanes drew up in that moment ended up with Jones' shot getting blocked, Dallas getting an offensive rebound, then Ogunbowale getting her own shot blocked to end the possession.

