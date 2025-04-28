Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers Gets Honest About Point Guard Role With Dallas Wings

Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers discusses playing point guard for the Dallas Wings.

Dec 15, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
While former UConn Huskies standout and current Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers became the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft for her elite and versatile scoring ability, those who've seen Bueckers play know that she's also an elite passer and facilitator for her teammates.

Given that UConn had natural point guard Kaitlyn Chen on their roster last season, Bueckers was able to play off-ball much more than she had one year prior. However, many believe that Bueckers is best suited to play point guard. And given how the Wings' other star player is shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale, it seems that Paige will likely play point guard while in Dallas.

And Bueckers got honest about this role when speaking with the media on April 28.

“Learning a new offense, being a leader on the court, being the quarterback on the court for the offense. Knowing what to call, when to call it," Bueckers said when asked about adjusting to playing point guard at the WNBA level as opposed to college, per an X post from FanSided's Joe Mistretta.

"I did some of that in college, I did more of it in high school," Bueckers continued. "But just leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions. Communicating with teammates. Having a great level of communication on the floor obviously helps a lot.”

Bueckers will get to prove herself at the point guard position during the Wings' first 2025 WNBA preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces, which takes place on May 2.

