Paige Bueckers Gives Cooper Flagg Clear Advice About Playing in Dallas

The Dallas Wings struck gold when they won the rights to the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft back in November, and this was because they would be able to draft UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers.

Not only is Bueckers a generational talent on the basketball court, but she's also one of the biggest stars in all of women's basketball, despite being only 23 years old. Therefore, this was the ultimate no-brainer for the Wings to select her, which is exactly what they did.

However, Dallas' other professional basketball team, the Mavericks, has even more of a no-brainer on their hands for the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25. This is because they also won the rights to the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft last month, and Duke star Cooper Flagg is the clearest-cut top choice in an NBA Draft since either Victor Wembanyama or LeBron James.

Therefore, both Flagg and Bueckers are about to become the two faces of basketball in Dallas. And during an interview from back in May that was posted by WFAA on June 16, Bueckers offered Flagg advice about beginning his NBA career in Dallas.

"Just to take it in stride," Bueckers said when asked about her advice for Flagg. "Don't try to appease people or try to live up to the expectations that other people set for yourself. Just be who you are. He's a winner, and he's a competitor. He just wants to contribute to winning, and that's all he cares about.

"So stay true to who he is and what has gotten him to be the No. 1 pick," Bueckers concluded.

It will be cool for basketball fans to see Bueckers and Flagg's professional careers blossom in tandem.

