Paige Bueckers Had Jokes About Surviving Pig Attack During UConn's Bahamas Trip
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is among the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship.
This comes as no surprise, given that their 11-time NCAA National Champion and all-time Division 1 winningest coach Geno Auriemma boasts a roster that includes likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers, potential top-five pick in Azzi Fudd, and National Freshman of the Year candidate Sarah Strong (among other elite players).
UConn's dominance has been displayed on the court this season, as they have cruised to a 6-0 record that includes two wins over ranked teams. None of these six victories have been decided by less than 11 points.
In fact, it seems the biggest battle Bueckers has faced this season has been against a pig.
The Huskies' last two games took place in the Bahamas, as part of the Continental Tire Baha Mar Women's Championship tournament.
Since the Huskies only had two games in about a week, they were granted free time to do other activities on the island. And a December 2 article from CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni detailed one adventure that nearly went awry.
"The Huskies got their first big excursion outside of the resort on Thanksgiving Day. They took a bus across the East Bridge to Paradise Island and from there, jumped on a boat tour that took them to one of the smaller islands to swim with and feed local pigs," Vanoni wrote.
"One [pig] attacked my back, but I lived to tell the tale," Bueckers was then quoted saying in the article.
Luckily Bueckers managed to escape unscathed against this pig, who probably should have received a charging foul.
UConn fans can only hope video evidence of this exchange will be unveiled at some point.