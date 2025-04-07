Paige Bueckers' Inclusion on Viral UConn Mt. Rushmore Fan Ranking Sparks Debate
UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers was going to go down as an all-time great at her school, regardless of how her final college season ended. However, there was a general sentiment among women's basketball fans earlier in the season that if Bueckers ended her UConn career without a championship, she would be the best player in program history to not win a ring.
Then Bueckers and the Huskies won the NCAA national championship against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, marking their program's first national championship since 2016 and the 12th of legendary head coach Geno Auriemma's career.
Now, Bueckers never has to worry about being the best UConn player to never win a ring. Instead, she can be listed among the best UConn players of all time — which is a very long and prestigious list, given the many WNBA superstars Auriemma has coached.
In the aftermath of Sunday's game, one X user went viral for a post that wrote, "Paige Bueckers is Mt. Rushmore at UConn. Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Paige Bueckers. However you rank them that's the four."
This post (which has over 162,000 views in less than a day) is sparking discussion among UConn fans about what the right UConn women's basketball Mt. Rushmore would look like.
"UConn is one of the hardest teams to do a Mount Rushmore for. Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, and Napheesa Collier are all worthy of argument as well in my opinion," one fan wrote.
"No Sue Bird is diabolical," another added.
A third added, "There isn't any argument for placing Paige over Tina Charles."
The bottom line is that it's nearly impossible to pick a top-four for UConn greats. But the fact that Bueckers can be mentioned among these many legends speaks volumes.