Paige Bueckers Joins UConn Teammate in Wholesome NHL Playoff Game Reunion
While Paige Bueckers quickly became a fan favorite for the Dallas Wings' faithful as soon as she was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft last month, it's going to take a while for UConn Huskies fans to get used to not having her on their team.
And the same goes for Huskies players. Given how vital Bueckers was to the team's success and camaraderie, the impact she had on the program is going to take a long time to replace.
It seems that several UConn standouts are already experiencing Bueckers withdrawals. However, beloved Huskies guard KK Arnold found a way to link up with Bueckers during the Dallas Stars' NHL Playoffs game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
Initially, the Dallas Stars' X account posted a video of Bueckers at the game with the caption, "SHE'S NUMBER 1! Welcome to Dallas, @paigebueckers1! 🏀".
While Arnold's head could be seen in the video, it wasn't completely clear that's who Bueckers was with until the NHL's X account made a post that read, "Hey there, Paige & KK! 👋
"@DallasWings guard @paigebueckers1 and her former @UConnWBB teammate @KamoreaArnold are in the house tonight cheering on the @DallasStars! 🙌 #StanleyCup".
In addition to being one of Bueckers' closest friends at UConn, Arnold figures to be one of the most important pieces of filling the shoes that Paige has left with the Huskies, as she'll likely be one of the team's starting guards.
However, basketball seems to be the last thing on both of these players' minds right now, as they're just enjoying playoff hockey and each other's company.