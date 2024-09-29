Paige Bueckers Makes Her Opinion of Angel Reese Extremely Clear
The UConn Huskies have two players who are expected to be among the top five picks of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Those players are guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. While Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 overall pick projection, Fudd was listed as the projected No.4 overall pick in a recent mock draft by ESPN.
Because both of these Huskies standouts are sharpshooters with deep and versatile offensive skillsets, they would both be great complements to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, whose dominance in the paint and rebounding prowess has already proven to be a massive asset for Chicago.
Both Fudd and Bueckers praised Reese in a video that has been circulating on social media Sunday.
"In AAU, we played against [Reese]," Fudd said, per X user @CheysSheisty. "Even back then, she was a rebounding machine. Like always crashing the boards, she has always been tall and long.
"It's really cool... to see her progress her game and play and kind of have the role she has now in women's basketball," Fudd added.
Then Bueckers said of Reese, "She's just ultra-competitive. You can tell when you're her teammate, she just instills this confidence within you, and makes you believe in yourself even more than you already do.
"She's definitely the type of player you would love to have on your team," Bueckers added.
While Bueckers will almost certainly get drafted by the time Chicago Sky makes their first selection in 2025, there's a good chance that Fudd will be available; which would mean she and Reese could soon be teammates.