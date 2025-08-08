Paige Bueckers Makes 'I Feel Bad' Admission About WNBA Fan Support

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers quickly became one of the most beloved players in professional basketball once the Wings selected her with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

This is largely owed to the massive fan base that Bueckers cultivated during her time spent with the UConn Huskies, which culminated with a national championship in 2025.

Not only is Bueckers adored by women's basketball fans because of her generational talent on the court, but also because of the grace with which she handles her large platform to spread positivity and empowerment.

But no matter how good a person Bueckers is, her stardom and hectic schedule as a professional athlete make it so she only has a limited amount of time to interact with her fans, whether that be through social media or in person.

Paige Bueckers Gets Honest About WNBA Fan Support

Natalie Esquire of NBC Sports made an X post on August 8 that showed Bueckers getting asked a question before a game. The question was, "How is it for you, going from arena to arena, and always having that support anywhere you go?"

"Yeah, it's super surreal. Just for people to continue to support my journey and support my every single step of the way. It makes me very appreciative of that," Bueckers responded.

"Also in a way, I feel bad, because I can't show love and get back to every single one of them, and sign their pictures, sign autographs, take pictures with every single one of them. So I feel bad in that aspect. But I do want them to know that I really appreciate their support," Bueckers added.

It doesn't come as a surprise that Bueckers is showing this sort of empathy, which is another indication of how good a person she is. However, no fan is going to begrudge her, especially because she puts her best foot forward in showing gratitude and appreciation for this fan support.

Paige Bueckers' Rookie Season

While the Dallas Wings are struggling in 2025 (shown by their 8-22 record), their woes aren't owed to Bueckers, as she has posted an extremely impressive 18.6 points, 4,1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game along with a 45.7% field goal percentage.

This success was enough to earn Bueckers a spot in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. However, she could be the first person to say that individual success doesn't mean anything if her team isn't also performing.

