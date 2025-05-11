Paige Bueckers' Physical Appearance Turns Heads During Wings Pregame Display
The Dallas Wings are playing in a May 10 game against the Toyota Antelopes (which is a professional basketball club playing in the Women's Japan Basketball League) for a WNBA preseason contest.
This seems like a great opportunity for the Wings to produce a win before the 2025 season begins, as the Antelopes shouldn't be able to compete with them in terms of talent. Of course, when it comes to having talent, it's hard to argue that anybody can top rookie guard Paige Bueckers on either of these two teams.
It will be interesting to see how Bueckers (who was the Wings' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft) looks on Saturday. What's for sure is that one aspect of her look before the game began is catching a lot of attention among fans.
A photo of Bueckers shooting a three-pointer before Saturday's game is making waves on social media. And fans are noting how Bueckers' arms look.
One X user posted a screenshot of Bueckers shooting with the caption, "Them kobe 8 protro eybl shoes lawd".
However, the joke is that nobody seems to be looking at what shoes Bueckers is wearing in the photo.
"arm," one fan commented.
Another fan added, "girl nobody lookin at them sabrina’s".
A third fan posted a viral GIF of an excited fan at a game with the caption, "paige in a tank top ... i love arm".
Hopefully Bueckers can turn heads with how she performs against the Antelopes on Saturday.