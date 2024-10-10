Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers' Pimple Centric Instagram Advertisement Disgusts Fans

UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers gave fans the ick with her most recent Instagram post.

Grant Young

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Despite her still being in college, there's no doubt that UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is one of women's basketball's biggest, most marketable superstars.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is a household name and has benefitted greatly from the NCAA's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rules, which allow the use of an individual to promote a product or service.

In other words, Bueckers can now get paid to work with brands, which is something she would not have been free to do just a few years ago.

And Bueckers has capitalized on this lucrative opportunity by working with multiple notable companies on clever advertisements.

However, she may have given fans the ick with her most recent collaboration.

On Thursday, Bueckers made an Instagram post that advertises CeraVe, which is a popular skincare company.

"Don’t pop, just wash it 🧼 Check out @cerave‘s Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser #ClearItUpLikeADerm#CeraVePartner," the post's caption wrote.

But the ad itself started with a massive pimple in the process of getting popped. The next shot shows Bueckers standing on a court, getting drenched in water (which was a way to imitate the fallout from popping such a behemoth pimple) before she goes into her spiel about the benefits of using CeraVe to treat acne.

Fans are showing their (lighthearted) disgust over the post in Bueckers' comments section.

"Paige WHAT did I just watch," photographer Bri Lewerke commented.

Another fan added, "paige. that scared me bru".

"That was gross Paige😂😂😂," wrote another fan.

At least Bueckers deserves respect for getting creative with her advertisements — despite how disgusting that creativity may be.

GRANT YOUNG

