Paige Bueckers Pleases With Pregame Outfit Before Wings vs Fever Game

The Dallas Wings are facing the Indiana Fever for the fourth and final time during this 2025 WNBA regular season on August 12.

The Fever have had no problem handling the Wings to this point in the year, as they won by a score of 94-86 during their first contest on June 27, produced a 102-83 win on July 13, and won a third straight game against Dallas less than two weeks ago, when they secured an 88-78 victory on the road on August 1.

However, Dallas' chances of winning surely increased given that start Fever guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury.

What's for sure is that the Wings will need another solid game from star rookie Paige Bueckers if they're to have any hope of salvaging a win in their season series against Indiana on Tuesday, given that Bueckers' backcourt partner Arike Ogunbowale has been ruled out of the game with a knee issue.

Paige Bueckers' Pregame Outfit Before Fever Game Turns Heads

While Bueckers had extremely high expectations heading into this 2025 season, given that she was the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft (fresh off of a national championship with the UConn Huskies), most would agree that she has exceeded the expectations placed upon her.

And Bueckers seems to be exceeding any expectations people had for her outfit before Tuesday, game, as the fit she showed up to Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena wearing is catching a lot of attention.

The @ESPNw X account posted a video of Bueckers making her entrance to Tuesday's game with the caption, "Paige Bueckers is in the house 🔥". She can be seen wearing a white button-down shirt with brown baggy cargo-looking pants that include some fancy details and silver trim. She's also carrying a large black bag and is wearing white shoes.

When Bueckers was asked about her outfit inspiration while making the walk, she said, "Uh, chill, but still nice and demure," with a smile.

The aforementioned X video has over 145,000 views in less than two hours, as Bueckers' brown pants seem to causing quite a stir.

Perhaps Bueckers can continue to steal attention with how she performs against the Fever on Tuesday. While her Wings have essentially no chance of earning a playoff spot this season, finishing the season off with some wins would do a lot for Dallas' morale as they enter the offseason.

