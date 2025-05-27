Paige Bueckers Reveals 5-Word Mantra to Deal With Dallas Wings Winless Start
The Dallas Wings have not had the start to the 2025 WNBA season that they were hoping for. They're currently 0-4 and one of three teams (along with the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun) who still haven't secured the first win of their 2025 campaign.
This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise given that Dallas was clearly in a rebuilding phase, even after drafting former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
However, this feeling of constant losing is surely foreign to Bueckers, as her Huskies team only lost three games during the entire 2024-25 season.
Bueckers spoke with the media on May 26 and got honest about how she has been dealing with these winning woes.
"What's delayed is not denied," Bueckers said when asked how she has had to adjust to playing on a rebuilding roster, per Grant Afseth's YouTube account.
She then added, "We know the 0-4 start isn't, we're not setting any expectations for ourselves because we're just taking it day-by-day, and I think setting expectations puts limits on what you can accomplish. So we're just growing in the film room, growing in the weight room, growing on the court, growing with our chemistry.
"Just stick to it and stay optimistic, stay positive, stay looking like no former game can affect our next game, no former possession can affect our next possession," Bueckers continued. "Learn from the past, but don't let it dictate you or affect you in any negative way. Just let it motivate you to be better."
These are some wise words from Bueckers. The good news is that the Wings' next three games are against the two other aforementioned winless teams, which gives them a good chance of securing that elusive first victory of Bueckers' WNBA career.