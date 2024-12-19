Paige Bueckers Roasts Diana Taurasi With Answer to UConn Legends Question
The UConn Huskies women's basketball program has produced countless WNBA superstars and legends of the sport during the 40 seasons that Geno Auriemma has been at the program's helm.
From Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, and many, many others, the Huskies alumni squad would likely dominate that of any other college program.
The most recent superstar to play at UConn is guard Paige Bueckers, who appears poised to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft in April.
While Bueckers' focus is bringing UConn its first National Championship in nearly a decade, she found the time to conduct a brief interview with NBC Sports' "On Her Turf" social media account on Thursday.
Although she may now wish that she hadn't.
Bueckers was asked to pick who would win between UConn legends in a one-on-one game. The first hypothetical game was between Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
"How you gonna do that to me?" Bueckers said. After taking a few seconds to ponder, she said, "I'mma say Stewie."
The next question was between Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi.
"Diana don't like to play defense, so I'mma go with Maya," Bueckers said with a smile.
Next up was Sue Bird vs. Renee Montgomery.
"Dang. Renee is fast, Sue is smart... I'mma just say Sue."
Tina Charles vs. Rebecca Lobo?
"I'mma say Tina," said Bueckers.
Swin Cash or Nykesha Sales?
A long pause before Bueckers said, "I'mma say Swin."
Taurasi might end up deciding to play next season instead of retiring so she can get back at Bueckers for that comment.