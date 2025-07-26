Paige Bueckers Ruled Out vs Aces for Rest, Sparking Debate Among WNBA Fans

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces for rest.

The reasoning has sparked debate online with some fans supporting the decision the Wings made for the rookie––with one fan on X saying, “Rest up Paige. Why the hell are the Wings putting 35 plus minutes per game on a player with 2 knee surgeries coming off a college season? She has one of the heaviest minutes loads in the WNBA. Mismanagement.”

Others are more critical arguing that “A 20 something rookie sitting out for rest is crazy.”

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bueckers suffers from patellar tendinitis and spoke on the issue after missing a June 28 game against the Washington Mystics.

"It's difficult. But at the same time, I want to play 40 minutes, I want to play every single game,” Bueckers said in a video shared by Grant Afseth on YouTube. “But also being smart and understanding that there's a long season.”

Bueckers later added, “Not so much a load management. Just being smart. I've been dealing with patellar tendonitis since I was in high school…and it is, in a sense of you're managing it, at all times."

The Wings have leaned heavily on Bueckers in her rookie season, both as a scoring option and floor leader. She’s averaging almost 35 minutes per game—which is among the highest for first-year players.

With a compressed schedule and lingering injuries across the league, the Wings appear to be prioritizing Bueckers’ long-term health. Whether the decision draws criticism or praise, it signals an understanding that her value as a franchise player extends well beyond one regular season game.

