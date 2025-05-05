Paige Bueckers Sends Clear Message on Caitlin Clark Comparisons
It's no secret that Dallas Wings rookie and former UConn Huskies icon Paige Bueckers and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark are often compared to each other.
This has remained the case ever since their freshman college seasons, has remained constant through them being consecutive No. 1 overall picks in the 2024 and 2025 WNBA drafts, respectively, and will surely continue as their professional careers progress.
This is why it would be wise for both sides to get used to these comparisons. And that's exactly what Bueckers has seemingly done, which was conveyed in a May 5 interview she did with Time's Sean Gregory.
“That’s what the media cares about,” Bueckers said of the comparisons to Clark. “That’s what everybody who watches basketball cares about. I used to be bothered by it. But I’ve done so much work on myself and my approach. The ability to not run a race in comparison, to run my own race and worry about that. Caitlin’s a phenomenal player. We’re also completely different players.”
She later admitted that she understood that pitting her and Clark against each other “is good for the game. At the end of the day, I don’t think either of us really cares about it, because we’re just trying to be the best versions of ourselves.”
There's no doubt that Bueckers and Clark have a ton of mutual respect, and there also seems to be a solid relationship between them off the court.
But when they meet on the court — their first WNBA contest is slated for Friday, June 27 — it's sure to be all business.