Paige Bueckers Shoves Kelsey Plum to Ground During Wings vs Sparks Game

The Los Angeles Sparks were fighting for their playoff lives during their September 7 game against the Dallas Wings. And by them securing a 91-77 win, they improved their record to 20-22 and remain in the chase (at least for now) for that elusive No. 8 seed in the WNBA standings, which would get them into the postseason.

Los Angeles is at its best when they have a balanced scoring attack, and this is exactly what happened in Sunday's win against Dallas. The Sparks' leading scorer was Julie Allemand, who recorded 21 points, but all five starters (along with Rae Burrell off the bench) scored double-digit points.

Kelsey Plum finished with 12 points on 4 of 14 shooting, and was a team-low -4 when she was on the court. However, those who have watched Plum play know that her full impact doesn't always show up on the stat sheet. She's a gritty and tenacious player who isn't afraid to get under her opponents' skin, so to speak.

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And it seems that Plum might have gotten under Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers' skin on Sunday, which prompted a strong response from the former UConn Huskies standout.

Paige Bueckers Pushes Kelsey Plum to Ground

At one point in the contest, Bueckers was beckoning for a foul call with a referee after taking a shot when she began running down the court. However, she was still looking at the referee while running, and it just so happened that Plum was right in front of Bueckers — which caused Bueckers to collide into her back.

Bueckers then seemed to take matters one step further by shoving Plum in the back, which caused Plum to tumble to the ground.

X user @tampaburner_ posted a video of this exchange with the caption, "I can’t stop laughing at ts 😭😭😂😂".

I can’t stop laughing at ts 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DirypETqcf — jay (@tampaburner_) September 7, 2025

There's a case to be made that Bueckers didn't do any of this on purpose, especially because it's clear that she and Plum have a good relationship with each other. She obviously didn't initially run into Plum intentionally.

However, Bueckers' clear lack of remorse while Plum is falling to the ground suggests that she wasn't too worried about the shove's aftermath and was instead more focused on getting back on defense.

One would imagine that Plum and Bueckers will share a laugh about this shove in the future, if they haven't already. For now, it's Plum's Sparks squad who got the last laugh by handing Bueckers' Wings team their 34th loss of the season.

Recommended Reading: