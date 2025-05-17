Paige Bueckers Struggle Face Guarding Napheesa Collier Has WNBA Fans in Tears
The Dallas Wings came up short in their first contest of the 2025 WNBA regular season on Friday, as they lost to the 2025 runner-up Minnesota Lynx at home by a score of 99-84.
The biggest storyline entering this game was how rookie Paige Bueckers would fare against Minnesota, along with how well she would mesh with the Wings' offense. And Bueckers ultimately finished the contest with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in 30 minutes.
There was little question that Bueckers' offense would translate from UConn to the professional game, as she's a versatile, three-level scorer who can also make plays for her teammates. Therefore, more fans were intrigued to see how the 23-year-old could compete on the defensive end against WNBA players who, at this point, are bigger and stronger than the rookie.
On Saturday, the Lynx's social media account posted two photos of star forward Napheesa Collier (who scored 34 points in the win) being guarded by Bueckers. And Bueckers' face in the photos are prompting fans to crack up.
"this pic kinda crazy 😭😭😭😭😭," one fan wrote with a photo of Paige's face attached.
Another fan added, "Poor Paige was fighting for her life omg 😭😭😭".
"paige😭," wrote a third.
Bueckers did struggle at times on defense against the Lynx. However, everybody in the WNBA struggles when guarding against Collier, who is expected to contend for the WNBA MVP award this season.
Bueckers will get a chance to avenge the Lynx for posting this photo when the two teams face off again on May 21.