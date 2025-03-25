Paige Bueckers Sums Up Historic UConn Career With 6-Word Message After Last Home Game
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after their 91-57 defeat over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Monday evening.
Given that it was the last home game of her college career, superstar guard Paige Bueckers chose a fantastic time to have a career game. She tied her career-high with 34 points on an extremely efficient 14 of 21 from the field while also adding 4 assists, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds.
With this stat line, Bueckers became the only player in College Basketball, WNBA & NBA history to shoot 50/40/90 (50% on field goals, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the foul line) while also leading the country or league in assist to turnover ratio.
Bueckers spoke with the ESPN broadcast after the game. And when asked to reflect on her five seasons spent at UConn, she delivered a heartfelt message.
"The emotions haven't hit me in a wave yet. I almost got emotional before the game today just listening to gospel and being in a state of gratitude for everything that's come my way, come our way as a team," Bueckers said.
"I'm just extremely grateful for the teams, this year, last year, my whole entire five years, my teammates, my relationships, the journey, the injuries.
"I'm just grateful for it all," Bueckers added. "The support here is second to none. I just love playing here, I love wearing this jersey, we all love wearing this jersey, and it's just an honor to play here."
Bueckers saying, "I'm just grateful for it all," seems to perfectly encapsulate her response and the emotions she's feeling after the final home game of what has been a truly legendary college career.
Now Bueckers is on to capping that career off with a National Championship.