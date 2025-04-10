Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers Teases Personal Appearance Change Before WNBA Draft

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has a major change in mind before her rookie WNBA season.

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
UConn Huskies women's basketball icon and 2025 NCAA champion Paige Bueckers became well known for her braided hairstyle during her college career.

These braids became such a staple in how Bueckers looked during that SNY's Chelsea Sherrod had to ask the Huskies star about their absence after her team's February 2 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

Bueckers explained that her wearing a ponytail instead of her classic braids during that game was a one-time thing, since her friend who usually does the hairstyle wasn't available to do it for whatever reason.

However, it sounds like fans will need to get used to watching Bueckers play braidless, given her answer during an April 10 interview with NBC's Nightly Kids news show.

At one point in the interview, Nightly Kids (kid) correspondent Joaquin asked Bueckers, "Most of [your] fans are young girls with hair the same way as yours, the iconic double braid. Do you think you're going to keep the same hairstyle or change it in the WNBA?"

"I think it's time for a switch up," Bueckers responded. "The braids, they had a good run, and so I might switch it up now."

This has quickly caught the attention of Bueckers' fans, as one reposted this clip on X and wrote, "OH MY GOD NEW PAIGE HAIR ERA IN THE WNBA CONFIRMED LETS ******* GO".

Now, fans will have to wait and see what hairstyle Bueckers elects to break out during her rookie season, which most expect will be with the Dallas Wings.

