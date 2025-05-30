Paige Bueckers to Miss Wings Games Due to Concussion Protocol
On May 30, it was announced that Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers will miss at least the next two games because she's currently in concussion protocol.
After the news broke, Joey Mistretta shared further details in an article for ClutchPoints writing, "Bueckers was placed in concussion protocol following Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky, a contest that saw Dallas lose 97-92. Bueckers will not play on Saturday against the Chicago Sky or on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick will be re-evaluated following Tuesday's game."
This is concerning news for not only the Wings but for all women's basketball fans. It also came as a surprise, given that Bueckers finished her team's May 29 game against the Chicago Sky, logging 36 minutes in that contest.
Not having Bueckers on the court is going to be detrimental for what Dallas is trying to accomplish on the court, as she has already proven to be a major difference-maker for them. Through six games, the former UConn Huskies superstar is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.
Perhaps Bueckers or head coach Chris Koclanes will speak with the media ahead of the Wings' May 31 game against Chicago, so that more information about the cause and severity of this injury can be known.
What's for sure is that it's smart that the Wings and Bueckers are taking all precautions, given how complicated and concerning head injuries can be to any athlete.