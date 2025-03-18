Paige Bueckers Unveils Major UConn Change Ahead of Final NCAA Tournament
A March 11 report from NIL Newsstand conveyed that the UConn Huskies women's basketball team was the highest-earning program in all of college basketball (men's or women's) when it comes to NIL sales during the month of February.
On top of that, Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers was the highest-earning athlete, while her teammates Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, and KK Arnold took three of the next four spots. In terms of top-selling products, Bueckers' purple UConn jersey was listed at No. 1 while UConn women's basketball products took five of the top ten spots.
This is why a massive change that Bueckers presented on behalf of UConn on March 18 makes a ton of sense.
While holding a Huskies jersey, Bueckers sat down in front of a camera for an X post from the UConn women's basketball team account, sighed, and said, "I can't believe my time here at UConn is coming to an end. It has been everything I ever dreamt of. As a kid, I wanted to come here and wear this jersey with pride. And it has been an amazing journey, I wouldn't trade it for the world. I just can't believe I'm never gonna wear this jersey again.
"But that's because we have some exciting things coming soon," Bueckers added with a wry smile.
The video then showed new UConn jerseys they'll be wearing for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The notable change is that the 'U' in UConn on the jersey's chest is now red compared to it being blue in the jersey that Bueckers is holding in the video's first half. There also seem to be additional red accents along with other tweaks.
We imagine these new jerseys will be worn by many fans during the upcoming madness that awaits UConn.