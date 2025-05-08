Paige Bueckers' Wholesome Roast of Wings Practice Squad Player Has Fans in Tears
The Dallas Wings got quite the character when they selected former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Anybody who has followed Bueckers on social media (or followed her career to this point) knows that she's no stranger to clowning around and loves to balance fun with competition when she's on the court.
However, there were some questions about whether Bueckers' more fun-loving side would transfer over to the WNBA, given the tough adjustment that many rookies have in acclimating to their new teams from college.
But Bueckers put any of these doubts to rest once the Wings' social media team posted a video of her mic'd up during a May 8 practice.
While there are several hilarious aspects of this 63-second video, the one that's catching the most attention is when Bueckers turned to a male member of the Wings' practice squad and said, "You're in drop coverage, bro. You not guarding anybody."
Drop coverage is a style of pick and roll defense where the defender slags off on the ball carrier, essentially daring them to take a jump shot rather than attack the paint.
"Way to work hard," Bueckers then said to the practice squad player, perhaps sarcastically.
This interaction is going viral, with fans finding Bueckers' trash talk hilarious.
"paige is funny as h*** lmaooo where’s that clip of geno saying paige be trash talking the practice players 😭," one X user wrote along with a clip of the interaction with the practice squad member.
Another fan wrote, "Not Paige trash talking the practice squad guys then complimenting them a second later."
"now why she do that practice player like that 😭😭," a third added.
Bueckers seems to already be feeling at home in Dallas.