Paul Pierce Calls Reggie Miller's Caitlin Clark Comparison an 'Embarrassment'

During Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's broadcast debut with NBC on the network's Basketball Night in America NBA showcase, her colleague and NBA legend Reggie Miller made an eye-opening comparison that has quickly turned many heads around social media.

Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks matchup, the table of analysts were full of praise for Clark and all that she has done in her short time in the WNBA. But when discussing which current NBA player Clark could be compared to, Reggie Miller unexpectedly dropped the name Payton Pritchard.

"I like Payton Pritchard from Boston. The way he's able to handle the basketball, he makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here, isn't afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she is soon to be," he said.

This comparison went viral, not because Pritchard, who plays for the Celtics, isn't a good player, but given Clark's star power and abilities generally lead to her being mentioned alongside some of the game's all-time greats.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce even had something to say in response to Miller's observation during an episode of his show, No Fouls Given.

"This is an embarrassment," Pierce said when reacting to the footage of Clark taking in Miller's comments.

"I was thinking more Steph Curry because of her skillset and her magnetic pull," he added.

Pierce Draws Clear Distinction Between Caitlin Clark and Payton Pritchard

Pierce went on to continue to draw a clear distinction between the gravity Clark presents compared to Pritchard, and why that is more similar to what Curry brings to the floor.

"They're not doubling him everywhere, face guarding, denying him like they do her, like they do Steph. Did you see her in the USA game in the Olympic game where they were like deny, they're picking her up full," he stated, seemingly making reference to the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.

"He doesn't lead the team in scoring I love Payton that's my little brother. Her gravitational pull is on the same level as Steph's in the WNBA," Pierce concluded.

To be fair, it was clearly Miller's intent to offer praise for Clark, as he also dubbed her the best shooter to play in Indiana—over even himself. But nonetheless, it was his comparison between her and Pritchard that has garnered the most attention, and scrutiny.

