Qadence Samuels Sends Clear Message to UConn Teammates After Transfer Decision
During an April 8 episode of The Dan Patrick Show, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma opened up about the reality of dealing with players who enter the NCAA transfer portal.
"We know that at the end of every year, some kid is already halfway out the door when they realize 'I'm not getting the time that I thought I was gonna get.' We understand that we're gonna lose a couple every year," he said.
Since UConn won the 2025 NCAA title, the only player who has transferred is sophomore Qadence Samuels, whose entry into the transfer portal was announced on April 11.
That evening, Samuels took to Instagram to send a clear message to Huskies fans.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for His continued guidance and blessings," Samuels wrote in a graphic that went along with her post. "UConn Nation, thank you for the love, support, and unforgettable memories we've made together. To my family thank you for always having my back 100% no matter what!
"To my teammates, thank you for always being there for me and for pushing me to become a better player. The incredible moments we've both shared on and off the court have truly been unforgettable. You are all the best sisterhood I ever could have asked for.
"To my coaches thank you for pushing me to be my very best, not just as a player but as a person. It’s been a blessing to wear the UConn jersey for the past two years, growing, developing and realizing my dream of winning a national championship," she continued.
"With that said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and look forward to the next chapter of my journey."
It will be interesting to see where Samuels ends up next year.