Ravens Star Pays Angel Reese the Ultimate Compliment On NFL Sideline
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is very proud of being born and raised in Randallstown, Maryland, which is a suburban town on the outskirts of Baltimore.
The 22-year-old former LSU Tiger made it known earlier this year how playing in her homecoming against the Washington Mystics in front of friends and family meant to her. And it's no surprise that Reese is spending much of this WNBA offseason (at least until the Unrivaled League begins in January) around Baltimore.
Reese appears to be a big NFL football fan. She attended the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Los Angeles last weekend and was seen at the Baltimore Ravens home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night as well.
She was seen standing along the sidelines in the moments before Sunday's game began. And at one point, cameras caught Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey approaching Reese, shaking her hand, and appearing to share some sincere words.
While there's no audio of what was said, many believe that Humphery appeared to say something along the lines of, "I watch women’s basketball because of you."
If that is indeed what Humphery said, that is quite the compliment to offer the young superstar. And if that's the case then he surely isn't alone in becoming a women's basketball fan because of Reese, as she has been a major part of the recent boom in attention that the WNBA has experienced this season (along with Caitlin Clark, of course).
The entire Ravens team appears to be inspired by Reese's presence Sunday night, as they're currently dominating the Buffalo Bills.