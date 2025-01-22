Reason for Massive South Carolina-LSU NCAA Women's Showdown Schedule Change Announced
Arguably the biggest rivalry in the NCAA women's basketball world right now is between the South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers.
Not only are these two teams both in the SEC Conference, won the past three NCAA Championships between them, had the benches clear and six players ejected when they last faced off in the SEC Championship Game last season, and boast two of the top head coaches in women's college basketball with Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey, but these two elite squads are putting together spectacular 2024-25 seasons.
Staley's Gamecocks are ranked No. 2 in the country and have amassed a 18-1 record thus far. While Mulkey's Tigers have a perfect 20-0 record to this point, they're ranked No. 5 right now.
All of this is to say that their upcoming showdown (which was initially slated for January 23) has a ton of hype around it.
And while the hype for this matchup is still there, an announcement that was made on January 22 revealed that the game has been moved back one day, to January 24.
In an announcement on South Carolina's website, it was written, "Due to travel issues brought on by Winter Storm Enzo, the women’s basketball game between # 2/2 South Carolina and # 5/4 LSU has been moved to Fri., Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but College Game Day will not be part of the broadcast.
"All tickets for this matchup will be honored on Friday. Fast Break Pass holders can enter through the designated door at Colonial Life Arena beginning at 3:30 p.m. with all doors opening at 4 p.m."
This Winter Storm Enzo is bringing record-breaking snow to parts of the Gulf Coast right now, which explains the reason for the change. Hopefully, the harsh weather will relent before Friday so these two teams can compete.