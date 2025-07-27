Women's Fastbreak On SI

Rebecca Lobo Calls Out WNBA's Condensed Schedule Amid Injury Issues

ESPN analyst and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo urged players to prioritize the condensed schedule going into CBA negotiations amid mounting injuries across the league.
Rosalina Lee|
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The WNBA is experiencing a moment of exponential growth that can be seen in the bottom line with skyrocketing ticket sales, soaring viewership numbers and large upticks in revenue. To capitalize on the momentum the league expanded its regular season from 40 games in 2024 to 44 in 2025—without extending the calendar.

But the condensed schedule is under a lot of scrutiny––with teams playing many games in short periods of time––with ESPN analyst and legend of the game Rebecca Lobo adding to the conversation:

“A priority of  @TheWNBPA in the new CBA has to be addressing the condensed schedule. This season there are too many games in too short a period of time,” Lobo posted to X, referring to the ongoing contract negotiations between the players and the league set to be enacted in the 2026 season.

As per research done by Garrett Gastfield, Lobo highlighted the shrinking number of days on average teams in the W had between games for rest and recovery from year-to-year: 2021: 4.03, 2022: 2.81, 2023: 2.88, 2024: 3.23, 2025: 2.70

As Injuries Rise, ESPN's Rebecca Lobo Calls for Schedule Reform in Ongoing CBA Talks

Lobo
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN reporter Rebecca Lobo during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN sports telecaster and sideline reporter Holly Rowe also chimed in, reposting Lobo’s post saying, “Not sustainable. Health of the players is paramount.”

Minimizing the time players get to rest between games can directly result in injury as Dr. Laura Moore, a sports physician and orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery explains:

“When you’re getting into these condensed schedules, when you're playing a lot of games in a week, you're not having time to rest, you're not having time to do the cross training or supportive training that you might normally do in between games.”  

With injuries piling up across the league, calls to address the WNBA’s jam-packed schedule have grown louder. Saturday’s lengthy injury report only added fuel to the conversation, prompting fan reactions ranging from sarcastic—“Okay, so is there anyone who is actually playing tomorrow?”—to frustrated, with one person writing, “[This sh*t] not normal.”

The New York Liberty are about to enter a grueling run of 12 games over just 22 days. With nine of those days spent traveling, that leaves 21 of 22 days fully booked—offering little to no time for rest, let alone the strength and mobility work that Dr. Moore emphasized as key to preventing injuries. 

As the WNBPA and league continue negotiations for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that would take effect in 2026, workload and schedule reform are quickly emerging as core issues. In this pivotal moment for the WNBA, finding a sustainable balance between expansion and athlete welfare has grown to be among the top priorities for long-term success.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Share on XFollow YoitsRosie
Home/News