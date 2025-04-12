Rebecca Lobo Catches Geno Auriemma Stray Amid Paige Bueckers UConn Title Tease
During an April 7 rally to celebrate his team's NCAA championship, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma relayed a story about a moment hours after the April 6 championship game ended.
"We're downstairs, we're in the patio area, and I looked around, and I started counting all the former [UConn] players that was there at one time, sitting in a group like these guys, just hanging out... I was watching, I was counting," Auriemma said before later noting that he ultimately counted 27 national championships among that group of players.
Huskies legend Rebecca Lobo was a part of that group. And during her April 11 appearance on the Good Game With Sarah Spain podcast, Lobo shared one great part of Auriemma's tale that the coaching legend left out.
"It's probably two in the morning, and Paige comes down," Lobo said. "And she comes over, and it's kind of the older players sitting around. And Coach [Auriemma] kind of looks at her, and is like 'Oh what, you got one and you're done, and you think you can be down here now?'"
Lobo later added, "He looks at Paige, and he points at me, and he said, 'Go sit next to her, you guys only have one [championship].'"
Auriemma always finds the time to throw lighthearted quips Bueckers' way. And during this instance, the legendary Rebecca Lobo (whose only NCAA title came during the 1995 season, which was the first of Auriemma's career) had to catch a hilarious stray in the process.