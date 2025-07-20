Rebecca Lobo Criticizes 4-Point Shot at WNBA All-Star Game

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is underway. If fans were tuning in to their first WNBA All-Star Game in 2024, just one season prior, they surely were expecting a closely contested game. This is because the 2024 showdown was between the Team USA women's basketball squad for the then-upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics and Team WNBA, which was essentially the world's best players who didn't make Team USA.

Since this was seen as a chance for Team USA to compete against elite competition before the Olympics began, and created a game that felt like a playoff atmosphere.

The 2025 contest has been nothing like that. Both teams are playing no defense and essentially chucking up shots from the four-point shot all game, which isn't making for the most captivating television.

ESPN analyst and WNBA icon Rebecca Lobo got brutally honest about this at one point in the third quarter.

"I don't like the four-point shot," Lobo said on the broadcast. "The WNBA All-Star Game was more competitive before the players were all just launching from four."

Rebecca Lobo says she doesn't like the 4 point shot as Napheesa Collier sinks one. Phee is the game's leading scorer with 30 points. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/qckUc7Y9VR — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) July 20, 2025

Many fans on social media are agreeing with Lobo's take. While taking the four-point shot away wouldn't necessarily turn the game into the same sort of competition that fans saw last year, it would probably make for a more entertaining contest overall.

But at the end of the day, the most important thing is that none of these players get hurt, and take this time to celebrate getting this far into the season while playing world-class basketball.

