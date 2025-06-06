Rebecca Lobo Declares Clear Leader in WNBA MVP Race
While the WNBA season is still young, several teams (and players) have already begun setting themselves apart from the pack.
Two teams in particular that have been fantastic this season are the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, as both teams have started the season with perfect 8-0 records. Of course, these two squads also competed in the 2024 WNBA Finals, with the Liberty barely securing the championship.
It seems that the Lynx — and star forward Napheesa Collier, specifically — are seeking vengeance this season. Collier is currently leading the league with 25.1 points per game on an extremely efficient 52.5% from the field while also adding 8.7 rebounds, 3,4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. In other words, she looks like the WNBA's best player right now.
And that's why it wasn't a surprise to see women's basketball icon Rebecca Lobo stating Collier's case for the 2025 WNBA MVP award on June 5 with an X post that wrote, "It’s early, but right now @PHEEsespiecse is leading the @WNBA MVP conversation. Why? See graphic below. (For context: no player has ever led the league in scoring with a 50-40-90 efficiency 7 games into the season.)"
If Collier keeps this pace up, it's hard to argue that anybody deserves the WNBA MVP award more than her. Of course, the season still isn't 20% finished, so a ton can happen between now and when the votes are cast for the end-of-season awards.
But Collier is surely making a great case for herself right now.