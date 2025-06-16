Rebecca Lobo Gets Clear About Indiana Fever's WNBA Championship Chances

The Indiana Fever improved to 5-5 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 102-88 victory over the New York Liberty on June 14. While the Liberty were missing two of their best players (Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich), the Fever still proved that they're capable of competing with the league's best when Caitlin Clark is on the court.

There's no question that the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx have been the league's two best teams to this point. But WNBA icon and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo sent a strong message about the Fever's chances to eventually contend against them for a league championship during a June 16 appearance on First Take.

"Could this version get [Indiana] to the Finals? They certainly looked like a team on Saturday that could contend for a WNBA championship," Lobo said, per an X post from @clrkszn. "Now, keep in mind right now in the WNBA, we have two teams that only have one loss, that's the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. And both of those teams consistently have looked better than everybody else in the league.

"So if every team stays healthy, New York and Minnesota are still the favorites to meet in the finals," Lobo added. "But a Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever team, like the one we saw on Saturday, could make things interesting along the way."

There's still a lot of season that needs to be played before the WNBA Finals arrive. But most would agree with Lobo's assessment of the Fever's ceiling.

