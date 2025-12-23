Rebecca Lobo Reveals Her Top 4 Women’s College Basketball Players

Women's college basketball is in a great spot right now.

While it's hard to imagine that the league can get back to the popularity it once had when both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were playing for their respective schools just a few years ago, it's clear that women's college hoops have barely missed a beat. Even with former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers now playing in the WNBA and JuJu Watkins missing the entire 2025-26 season because of a torn ACL, the country still has many superstars spread across various regions.

And it isn't just about elite individuals but dominant teams. The No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies look just as good as the team that won the 2025 NCAA championship, Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks squad is clearly a national championship contender, the Texas Longhorns have been playing great of late, the UCLA Bruins are flexing their muscle throughout the West Coast, and Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers squad has had a historic offensive start to their season.

The past few WNBA Drafts have had obvious No. 1 overall picks (Aliyah Boston in 2023, Clark in 2024, and Bueckers in 2025). However, one of the most compelling storylines in this current season is whether any of the potential top picks (such as Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, or Lauren Betts) can separate themselves from the pack and become the clear choice for the Dallas Wings' top pick.

Nov 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Rebecca Lobo Lists Her Four Top Current Women's College Hoopers

Earlier this week, the EssentiallySports TikTok page posted a video interviewing several members of the women's college basketball community about who they think are the four top women's college hoopers right now.

When the legendary Rebecca Lobo was asked, she said, "My top four women's college basketball players would be Sarah Strong at UConn, Flau'jae Johnson at LSU, Madison Booker is obviously in the conversation for national player of the year, and I actually think you have to put Azzi Fudd in the conversation, as well."

LMAO you can tell that some of them were trying their hardest not to choose any players from UConn, because not having Sarah Strong or Azzi Fudd in the top four in WCBB is a biased choice. pic.twitter.com/bh0X8o6I5u — 24:8 (@robswrld824) December 23, 2025

While some might claim that Lobo (who went to UConn) is biased in choosing two Huskies players, it's hard to argue that Strong and Fudd aren't deserving of a top spot in this top four, despite how many great players there are.

Texas Longhorns star Madison Booker was included in about everybody's list, and Audi Crooks, Hannah Hidalgo, Syla Swords, Rori Harmon, Olivia Miles, JuJu Watkins, and Megan Nestor were also mentioned.

The fact that it's so tough to narrow the list down to four shows how many great women's college players there are.

