Rebecca Lobo's Strong Prediction for WNBA CBA Negotiations Speaks Volumes

By the end of this year, there's a good chance that the next seven years of the WNBA will likely be set in stone, as long as both the WNBA and the league's players come to terms on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

While the current CBA expires on October 31 of this year, that doesn't mean that all is lost if no deal for the next CBA is made by that point. And given how far both sides seem at this point, there certainly seems to be a chance that negotiations continue deep into the league's offseason.

Timing aside, all that matters is that a deal gets done that provides the players the biggest changes they're looking for (and deserve): increased salaries and a higher revenue share.

And women's basketball icon Rebecca Lobo shared a strong prediction about how all of this will end on a July 21 episode of SportsCenter.

"I do think there's a lot of common ground for the owners and the players to reach. It's relatively early in the negotiations, you saw how unified the players were, including wearing those t-shirts. But they do have some time," Lobo said, per an X post from her account. "The last time there was a CBA, it wasn't ratified until I think January of that year. So hoping things happen sooner rather than later.

"But I do think, ultimately, these two sides will come together. The players will get a huge increase in their salaries, and hopefully some revenue share as well," she concluded.

Talking CBA negotiations and how far the WNBPA has come since it was formed in 1998. pic.twitter.com/LNoIofagWq — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) July 22, 2025

Given that Lobo is one of the smartest people in the women's basketball community, her stance that a deal will get done holds a lot of weight and should provide much optimism in the months to come.

