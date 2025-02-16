Rebecca Lobo Watches Paige Bueckers Pass Her on UConn Scoring List vs South Carolina
The No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies have gotten off to a fantastic start against the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks, as they are bringing a 45-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The biggest difference makers for the UConn Huskies at this point are their forwards. Freshman superstar Sarah Strong has 9 points and 9 rebounds after two quarters while Jana El Alfy has added 8 points and 3 rebounds.
Paige Bueckers has also gotten off to a solid start against the Gamecocks, scoring 7 points on 2 of 8 shooting from the field. At one point in the second quarter, Bueckers surpassed Huskies legend Rebecca Lobo for the 11th most points from a single player in UConn history.
When Lobo's ESPN broadcast partner Ryan Ruocco mentioned this on air (which was accompanied by a graphic, Lobo responded with, "I made the list [Ryan], so hey! Congratulations. Congratulations to Paige Bueckers."
The @espnW X account posted a video of this moment with the caption, "Paige Beakers passed @RebeccaLobo on the UConn all-time scoring list while Lobo is on the call 😂".
Of note is that at the time of her passing Lobo, Bueckers is just 20 points away from passing women's basketball Diana Taurasi on that UConn all-time scoring list.
Bueckers would need a big second half against the Gamecocks if she was to surpass Taurasi on Sunday. But that's surely not on her mind right now, as her only focus is surely beating the Gamecocks on their home court.