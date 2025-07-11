Rebecca Lobo Sends Strong Message About Angel Reese Making WNBA History

Chicago Sky second-year standout Angel Reese has overcome a tough start to the 2025 WNBA regular season to reassert herself as one of the premier post players in all of women's basketball.

Reese's development has been fascinating for her fans to watch, especially given the freedom she's allowed within first-year head coach Tyler Marsh's offense. The 23-year-old former LSU Tigers icon spends a lot more time with the ball in her hands, often dribbling the ball up the court and being trusted to facilitate for her teammates.

Despite this growth and added versatility, Reese's greatness always starts and ends with her rebounding. And while Reese was the league's best rebounder during her rookie 2024 season, she has taken a considerable step up this year, which WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo quantified in a July 11 X post.

"Angel Reese is the only player in history to average 17 rebounds per game over a 6-game span. And she’s done it four times. (This is the 29th season of the league. Her rebounding numbers continue to be extraordinary.)," Lobo wrote in the post, along with a graphic showing the four times Reese has accomplished this feat.

Angel Reese is the only player in @wnba history to average 17 rebounds per game over a 6-game span. And she’s done it four times. (This is the 29th season of the league. Her rebounding numbers continue to be extraordinary.)

Research & graphic: @juliana_sherry pic.twitter.com/ye4ZjYFraf — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) July 11, 2025

Reese's WNBA record-breaking stretch of consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds (six games) recently came to an end against the Dallas Wings on July 9. Still, given how great she is on the boards, one would imagine that she's going to start another streak during her next contest, which arrives when the Sky face the Minnesota Lynx on July 12.

Recommended Reading: