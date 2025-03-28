Rebecca Lobo Sets the Record Straight on Paige Bueckers WNBA Draft Decision
There is little question that if she declares for the 2025 WNBA Draft, UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers will be the draft's No. 1 overall pick, which belongs to the Dallas Wings.
However, there has been some speculation from women's basketball media members that Bueckers might not want to play in Dallas, and could therefore instead decide to play one more season at UConn.
The noise about this topic has reached a point where Wings executive vice president and General Manager Curt Miller addressed it directly as part of a March 13 article from The Dallas Morning News by saying, “We have not heard anything directly that any person eligible for this draft would not want to play in Dallas. In fact, [Wings star] Arike [Ogunbowale] hears from most of the top possible draft picks in this class, and they’re all really, really excited about possibly pairing with Arike.”
Despite the rumors, Bueckers has never given any indication that she's indeed considering a return to UConn. In fact, she has said several times that this will be her final season with the Huskies.
If anybody still had doubts about the star guard's intentions, basketball icon Rebecca Lobo shut the door on any debate with a March 28 X post that read, "Paige Bueckers confirmed to us today that she will enter the 2025 @WNBA Draft. (Some had suggested she would not declare, play in Unrivaled, and then declare in 2026.)"
So there you have it. Now, any speculation about Bueckers' future can be put to rest while she tries to capture a 2025 NCAA National Championship trophy.