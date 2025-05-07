Women's Fastbreak On SI

Referee Gives Unexpected Assessment of Working With Caitlin Clark

An Indiana referee spoke about the experience he has had working with Fever star Caitlin Clark on the basketball court.

Grant Young

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) kneels down in frustration after a turnover call from the referee on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) kneels down in frustration after a turnover call from the referee on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

One might imagine that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark isn't the easiest person in the world to referee. After all, Clark did receive six technical fouls during the 2024 WNBA regular season, which was one technical short of her earning a one-game suspension.

Not to mention that anybody who has watched Clark play knows that she's often bickering with the referees or complaining about a call that was either made or not made.

However, local Indiana referee Rob Wann, who often referees Fever scrimmages, conveyed that this isn't necessarily the case during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Mostly Sports Show.

"You know what? Caitlin was so laid back last year," Wann said when asked whether he has ever had to get in Caitlin's face during a scrimmage, per an X post from @caitscroptop. "I was ready for it, because as you guys know, Caitlin kind of, especially at Iowa, complained a lot. So I was ready for her.

"I don't remember what game it was, when her dad last year was basically telling her to shut up and play. So I brought it up to her, she cracked up laughing, and she was like 'My dad's a trip,'" Wann continued. "But I loved it as an official, basically telling her to shut the h*** and play."

Wann then added, "But no, Caitlin is unbelievably easy to work with, unbelievable player. I look forward to her having a huge year this year."

It's cool to hear that Clark wasn't as tough to referee as Wann had initially expected.

